Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Ripley Rader

Where: 2241 N Cahuenga Blvd and online

The L.A. designer’s Hollywood headquarters will transform into a mega sample sale space all weekend long, with deals of between 20 and 80 percent off her signature jumpsuits, high-waisted pants, sequin part dresses and more—plus bubbles, since Rader wouldn’t have you shop any other way.

When: May 18 4–10pm, May 19 10am–4pm, May 20 noon–4pm

Who: Aquazzura

This week 260 Sample Sale’s Beverly Hills space is being taken over by the Italian footwear label. Shoppers will enjoy slashed prices on Aquazzura’s modern and well-crafted styles for both women and kids.

Where: 265 North Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: May 17, 18 11am–7pm; May 19 10am–7pm; May 20 10am–5pm

Who: Sincerely Jules

Beloved L.A. fashion blogger Julie Sariñana’s line is popping up in West Hollywood for a three-day sample sale that will have her California-cool pieces (think breezy dresses and vintage-inspired tees) significantly marked down for all your summer wardrobe needs.

Where: 8483 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

When: May 18, 19 10am–7pm, May 20 11am–5pm

Who: Mother

The local denim line will have a slew of styles for as much as 70 percent off during a blowout samples sale at the Cooper Design Space this Friday. Anyone planning to attend should RSVP to sampesale@motherdenim.com and be prepared leave their big purses and bags at home.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Mezzanine 4

When: May 18 9am–4pm

Who: Vere Verto, the Palatines, Carleen, Fabiana Pigna and Devon Pavlovits

This team of indie brands is getting together for a Highland Park pop-up that promises raffle prizes, bubbly and some great shopping. Besides featuring new collections, they’ll be offering samples, archives and past-season pieces for major discounts (we’ve been told up at 60 percent off for some).

Where: 5810 1/2 Figueroa St, 2nd Floor

When: May 19 11am–6pm, May 20 11am–5pm