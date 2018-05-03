The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, May 3-7

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: AMO

Shop the local denim brand’s samples and past season for up to 75 percent off during this two-day sale. The event will offer plenty of sizes and styles, plus there’s free parking on-site.

Where: 2301 E 7th St, Suite E-102

When: May 4 9am–5pm, May 5 9am–5pm

Who: The Social Type

Since the paperie is undergoing a little facelift, you can save 30 percent on greeting cards, stationary, and more cute paper goods during the an online-only sale. Use the code “SPRINGCLEAN” to get the savings, which is good for merch site-wide—yep, that includes already reduced stuff.

Where: Online

When: Through May 7

Who: Matisse

The beloved footwear brand’s El Segundo HQ is the spot to be this Thursday through Sunday for anyone looking to add a few cool pairs of boots, sandals and flats to their closet without breaking the bank. Sizes 6 to 11 will be marked down as much as 80 percent and you can even shop from a vegan selection.

Where: 1550 E Franklin Ave., El Segundo

When: May 3, 4 noon–6pm; May 5 10am–2pm

Who: Nancy Gonzales and St. John

Luxe handbags and eveningwear are the stars of the show during the latest residency at 260 Sample Sale’s rotating shopping space. The goods will be marked down as much as 70 percent during the sale, which lasts through Sunday.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: May 3–5 11am–7pm, May 6 10am–7pm, May 7 10am–5pm

Who: Frankie’s Bikinis

Bikini season is just around the corner, so there’s no better time to stock up on swimwear. Thankfully, the local brand will have tons of styles (including one-pieces just as sexy as any bikini) at slashed prices during Saturday’s sale in Westlake Village.

Where: 2900 Townsgate Rd, Unit 107, Westlake Village

When: May 5 11am-3pm

Who: Lot, Stock & Barrel and Loren Stewart

Customize your Mother’s Day gifts—or just get something cool for yourself—when the vintage shop teams up with a local jewelry line for a sale and shopping event Saturday. Get complimentary chain stitched embroidery on any clothing purchases made and free engraving on silver and gold pieces, which will start at just $25.

Where: 8363 W 3rd St

When: May 5 11am–4pm

Who: Melie Bianco

Head to the L.A. brand’s Pasadena showroom to shop from several vegan leather bag styles for the impressively low price of $20. For a deal like that, you may want to grab a few.

Where: 1900 New York Dr, Pasadena

When: May 5 9am–noon