Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Clare V.

It’s that time of year when fans of the local bag brand literally freak out for a sample sale that promises major markdowns on French (via California) inspired clutches, crossbodies, totes, tees and more. Always an epic affair, the annual sample sale will have refreshments by local vendors available to make it worth your wait in line (yes, you’ll have to wait).

Where: 2010 E 7th St

When: June 1 11am–6pm, June 2 10am–6pm, June 3 9am–3pm

Who: Need Supply Co.

The indie-focused online retailer just added a slew of new markdowns to its ongoing summer sale. Find pieces by brands like Jesse Kamm, Trademark, Baserange and Cult Gaia for up to 40 percent off—no discount code needed.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: Rag & Bone

260 Sample Sale’s latest inhabitant is the New York brand and shoppers can save up to 80 percent off edgy-cool pieces for men and women, including casual gear, footwear, outerwear and more.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: May 29–June 2 10am–7pm, June 3 10am–5pm

Who: Sol Los Angeles

The made-in-L.A. brand’s beloved (and super soft) sweats, tees and other elevated basics are going for slashed prices during a sample sale at Sol’s Hollywood headquarters. The biannual affair includes cozy pieces for men, women and little ones.

Where: 6671 Sunset Blvd, Suite 1516

When: May 31 4–7pm, June 1 10am–4pm, June 2 10am–noon

Who: Luxury Garage Sale

The online retailer is hosting month-long pop-up at its first L.A. physical space with high-end pieces by the likes of Chanel, Gucci, Hermes and Louis Vuitton for up to 90 percent off.

Where: 611 N La Cienega Ave, West Hollywood

When: Mon–Sat 11am–7pm, Sun noon–5pm. Through June 18.

Who: Baxter of California

The men’s grooming that counts John Legend and Donald Glover as fans is offering an online sale just in time for your Father’s Day gift shopping. Take 25 percent off when you purchase their beloved pomades, skincare items and shaving products site-wide through next Friday.

Where: online

When: June 1–8

Who: Mixed Business, The Palatines, Selva Negra, Stil, ARE Studio, & Behavior LA

Mixed Business, arguably one Silver Lake’s coolest boutiques, is hosting a sample sale featuring many of the local labels they carry. In addition to items by house brand OR, shoppers will find locally handmade leather shoes and bags, plus fashion-forward womenswear at deeply discounted price points. The weekend-long sale will include past season pieces and one-offs in addition to samples, so there will be a variety of sizes represented.

Where: 1820 Hyperion Ave

When: June 2 11am–6pm, June 3 11am–5pm