Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: ARE Studio, LD Tuttle, The Palatines and more

A team of top local indie brands have banded together for a sample sale offering between 25 and 80 percent off pieces from Fall 2018 and earlier collections. In addition to the aforementioned brands, shoppers can shop goods by VereVerto, Pari Desai, Desireeklein, Leigh Miller, Town Clothes, complexgeometrics and Devon Pavlovits—you’ll find leather bags and accessories, women’s clothing, jewelry, footwear and more.

Where: 1317 Palmetto St

When: Nov 16 noon–7pm, Nov 17 10am–4pm

Who: Amo

The Los Angeles denim brand will be offering up to 75 percent off tees, tops, outerwear and dresses in addition to their beloved jeans during a sample sale in the Arts District.

Where: 2301 East 7th St., Ste E-102

When: Nov 14–16 9am–5pm

Who: Good American

The size-inclusive denim brand (co-owned by Khloe Kardashian) is popping up in the Eclipse Sample Sale space in WeHo to offer shoppers jeans and jackets for just $50 a pop, plus figure-flattering bodysuits for $40, sweats for $45 and more.

Where: 708 North Croft Ave, West Hollywood

When: Nov 14–17 10am–7pm, Nov 18 10am–5pm

Who: The Odells and Iro

EM Productions’ showroom at the Cooper Design Space welcomes this duo of brands for a two-day sample sale where you can scoop up a ton of chic, feminine styles for less.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Ste 402

When: Nov 15, 16 10am–4pm

Who: Bend Goods and Tom Dixon

The two home décor brands are teaming up for a sale at Bend’s showroom, and shoppers can find modern furniture, fixtures, lighting and accessories at majorly reduced prices.

Where: 7007 Melrose Ave

When: Nov 16–18 10am–5pm

Who: Rachel Comey

The artsy-cool NYC brand lands at concept shopping center Row DTLA for a sample sale that promises up to 75 percent off the celebrity-loved line’s womenswear and accessories.

Where: 777 S Alameda St, Building 4

When: Nov 16, 17 10am–6pm

Who: Michael Stars

This elevated basics brand will be offering up to 70 percent off pieces for both men and women during a sample sale in Hawthorne. Additionally, shoppers can enter to win a $500 credit during the event.

Where: 12955 Chadron Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250

When: Nov 16 9am–4pm, Nov 17 8am–2pm

Who: Show Me Your Mumu

The playful, bohemian brand is hosting a holiday sample sale at its DTLA HQ, and attendees can expect to find plenty of rompers, maxis, swimwear, bell bottoms, tops and more for as much as 70 percent off.

Where: 2420 E 8th St

When: Nov 16 8am–6pm, Nov 17 9am–4pm