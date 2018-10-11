Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Apiece Apart

The it-girl–approved New York brand is stopping by WeHo for a one-day-only sample sale that promises up to 70 percent off past season collections, which includes pieces from summer 2017 through spring 2018.

Where: 311 N Harper Ave, West Hollywood

When: Oct 12 8am–6pm, October 13 9am–5pm

Who: Rent the Runway

The 260 Sample Sale space is hosting a blowout by the savvy shopper’s favorite site. Expect ready-to-wear pieces as well as gowns, outerwear, handbags and accessories from brands including Monique Lhuillier, Diane Von Furstenberg and Opening Ceremony for as much as 90 percent off.

Where: 301 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Oct 11–13 11am–8pm, Oct 14 11am–5pm

Who: RVCA

The skate and streetwear brand’s OC warehouse sale promises board shorts, denim, tees, outerwear and accessories for seriously slashed prices through the weekend. Attendees are asked kindly not to show up to the sale in RVCA merch.

Where: 1400 Village Way, Santa Ana

When: Oct 11, 12 10am–7pm; Oct 13, 14 10am–6pm

Who: Robert Rodriguez

Celebrities including Eva Longoria and Alessandra Ambrosio are among fans of the designer, and now L.A.’s non-famous can be added to the list—for a fraction of the retail price. During a studio sample sale at the Cooper Design Space, his stylish pieces will be going for up to 80 percent off.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles Street, Ste 415

When: Oct 11, 12 10am–7pm

Who: Lunya

Shop sumptuous sleepwear and loungewear pieces starting at just $15 when the luxe brand holds a one-day sample sale at its Santa Monica HQ.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Ste 415

When: Oct 13 8am–3pm