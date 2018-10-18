Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Alexis Bittar and Linda Farrow

This dream team of designers has paired up for an epic sale offering up to 70 percent off Bittar’s edgy-yet-elegant earrings, cuffs, cocktail rings and more, plus stellar deals on Farrow’s celebrity-approved sunnies (Beyoncé is a fan—need we say more?).

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Ste 415

When: Oct 17–19 11am–7pm, Oct 20 10am–7pm, Oct 21 10am–5pm

Who: Halston

The iconic design house’s one-day-only warehouse sale in DTLA offers attendees the opportunity to shop ready-to-wear, dresses, accessories and more for as much as 70 percent off.

Where: 451 S Beaudry Ave

When: Oct 18 9am–4pm

Who: Karen Millen

For its first-ever sample sale, the London brand is taking over Eclipse sample sale’s pop-up space in WeHo and shoppers can plan to pick up chic womenswear, shoes, handbags and more for up to 85 percent off.

Where: 708 N Croft Ave, West Hollywood

When: Oct 18–20 10am–7pm, Oct 21 10am–5pm

Who: Riller & Fount

The L.A. brand will be offering its elevated basics (think cozy-yet-chic tunics, maxis and jumpsuits) for just $15 and under during a warehouse sale in DTLA’s Fashion District.

Where: 308 E 9th St, Ste 407

When: Oct 18 10am–3pm, Oct 19 10am–2pm

Who: RVCA

The skate and streetwear brand’s OC warehouse sale promises board shorts, denim, tees, outerwear and accessories for seriously slashed prices through the weekend. Attendees are asked kindly not to show up to the sale in RVCA merch.

Where: 1400 Village Way, Santa Ana

When: Oct 18, 19 10am–7pm; Oct 20, 21 10am–6pm

Who: Ark & Co. and En Crème

This duo of L.A. womenswear brands unites for a major warehouse sale in South Los Angeles (En Créme’s HQ to be exact) where the stock starts at just $5.

Where: 615 E 61st St

When: Oct 20 8am–noon