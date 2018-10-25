Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Rachel Comey, Baserange, Trademark and more

Highland Park’s indie-brand–boasting boutique Nonna once again partners up with Glassell Park’s expertly curated consignment shop Sisterwife for a stellar sample sale. Besides shopping the latter’s selection of vintage and pre-loved high-end contemporary pieces, shoppers can find well-discounted samples by labels like A Détacher, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, No.6 and more.

Where: 4157 Verdugo Rd

When: Oct 28 8am–5pm

Who: Herschel

The famed backpack brand’s sale at the 260 Sample Sale space in Beverly Hills will have a ton of discounted apparel, small leather goods, luggage, hats and more—in addition to (of course) a bunch of those beloved backpacks.

Where: 301 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Oct 24–27 10am–7pm, Oct 28 10am–5pm

Who: Co

Stop by the Cooper Building for a two-day sale with the cool, L.A. womenswear brand and score major savings on its luxury essentials.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles Street, Lobby G

When: Oct 25, 26 9am–5pm

Who: Isabel Marant

For the French brand’s first-ever Los Angeles sample sale in Downtown’s Fashion District, shoppers can find ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and accessories all for super-low prices.

Where: 846 S Los Angeles St

When: Oct 25–27 10am–7pm, Oct 28 10am–5pm

Who: Lykke Wullf and Selva Negra

Two local favorite labels are teaming up for a shopping party (complete with drinks!) and sample sale at Lykke Wullf’s DTLA studio. Expect to shop plenty of discounted past season pieces by both it-girl–approved brands.

Where: 120 E 8th St

When: Oct 26 10am–5pm