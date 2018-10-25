Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.
Who: Rachel Comey, Baserange, Trademark and more
Highland Park’s indie-brand–boasting boutique Nonna once again partners up with Glassell Park’s expertly curated consignment shop Sisterwife for a stellar sample sale. Besides shopping the latter’s selection of vintage and pre-loved high-end contemporary pieces, shoppers can find well-discounted samples by labels like A Détacher, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, No.6 and more.
Where: 4157 Verdugo Rd
When: Oct 28 8am–5pm
Who: Herschel
The famed backpack brand’s sale at the 260 Sample Sale space in Beverly Hills will have a ton of discounted apparel, small leather goods, luggage, hats and more—in addition to (of course) a bunch of those beloved backpacks.
Where: 301 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills
When: Oct 24–27 10am–7pm, Oct 28 10am–5pm
Who: Co
Stop by the Cooper Building for a two-day sale with the cool, L.A. womenswear brand and score major savings on its luxury essentials.
Where: 860 S Los Angeles Street, Lobby G
When: Oct 25, 26 9am–5pm
Who: Isabel Marant
For the French brand’s first-ever Los Angeles sample sale in Downtown’s Fashion District, shoppers can find ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and accessories all for super-low prices.
Where: 846 S Los Angeles St
When: Oct 25–27 10am–7pm, Oct 28 10am–5pm
Who: Lykke Wullf and Selva Negra
Two local favorite labels are teaming up for a shopping party (complete with drinks!) and sample sale at Lykke Wullf’s DTLA studio. Expect to shop plenty of discounted past season pieces by both it-girl–approved brands.
Where: 120 E 8th St
When: Oct 26 10am–5pm