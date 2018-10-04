Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you’ll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Buscemi

The U.S. luxury brand, known for its super stylish (not to mention celebrity-approved) footwear and accessories brand for both men and women, is the latest to take over 260 Sample Sale’s revolving Beverly Hills space. Their boots, sneakers, slides and more—which normally go for between $375 and $995—will start at just $200, plus accessories like bags and other small leather goods will be available for a fraction of retail price.

Where: 301 N Canon Drive, Beverly Hills

When: Oct 3 10am–8pm; Oct 4, 5 10am–7pm; Oct 6 10am–8pm; Oct 7 10am–5pm

Who: LNA

Shop the L.A. brand’s edgy-cool basics (think cozy yet stylish tees, sweats, cashmere sweaters and more for both men and women) for just $40 during its two-day sample sale in DTLA’s Fashion District.

Where: 719 S Los Angeles Street, Ste 512

When: Oct 4, 5 9am–4pm

Who: True Religion

The rock-and-roll inspired denim brand is hosting a blowout at its Manhattan Beach HQ. Expect to find tees for just $5, and hoodies, jackets and denim for $20.

Where: 1888 Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach

When: Oct 4 10am–3pm, Oct 5 10am–2pm

Who: Flynn Skye (and more)

The L.A. bohemian brand is teaming up with Jen's Pirate Booty, Private Party, Midheaven, Luv AJ and Tori Praver for a two-day sample sale that will offer shoppers flirty separates, dresses, swimwear, denim, jewelry and more for a steal.

Where: 5757 Venice Blvd

When: Oct 5 8am–3pm, Oct 6 10am–4pm