The chef from Hinoki & the Bird is launching a crazy affordable dumpling delivery service

You can’t get Brandon Kida’s delicate kurobuta pork dumplings at Hinoki & the Bird right now, but the lauded chef can do you one better: Soon he’ll be delivering gyoza to your door.

Kida’s newest venture, Go-Go-Gyoza, is streamlined, simple and available at a killer price: Whether you’re opting for chicken, beef or vegetable, you can purchase 12 prepared-but-uncooked dumplings for only $5. They’ll arrive handmade and hand-delivered (all handled with gloves, of course), and though the gyoza will be fresh, it’s up to you to determine how to serve and enjoy them.

“We want the experience to be fun and interactive,” he tells Time Out, “[to] give people something to do and look forward to.”

To help, Kida will post instructions detailing how to make the gyoza at home—be they fried, in soups, steamed, etc.—and is currently planning cooking lessons and recipes that will be posted on the Instagram page, too. Dumplings also freeze, should you want to stock up for quarantine.

Kida is slowly rolling out the new service, currently only taking orders directly through Instagram DM, and will deliver two days a week: Sundays and Thursdays. Keep your eyes on both Kida’s social media and the Go-Go-Gyoza page for updates.

In addition to the new Go-Go-Gyoza, Kida’s been keeping busy with his recently opened Italian-American joint right at the corner of Hollywood and Vine: Soprano is still open for delivery and takeout and serves some of our favorite meatballs in the city, if that’s more your speed. If you’re more into the chef’s dumplings, well, now you can go, go get ’em two days a week.

Go-Go-Gyoza delivers on Sundays and Thursdays; for now, DM your orders via Instagram.