The Donut Man’s Grand Central Market stall opens this Friday

The wait is over: The Donut Man’s long-awaited DTLA outpost is finally here. On Friday at 8am, the Glendora legend expands with a second location, bringing fresh-strawberry–filled and sprinkle-topped doughnuts to the historic Grand Central Market.

Jim and Miyoko Nakano launched their doughnut shack as a franchise in 1972, hand-making doughnuts onsite daily and cementing their business as one of the best doughnut vendors in the city. Eventually the husband-and-wife team grew the operation into their own, independent shop and renamed it the Donut Man—and then developed one of the L.A. area’s most iconic sweets.

Donut Man’s fresh strawberry doughnut is a thing of beauty, a classic glazed doughnut sliced in half and brimming with fresh local strawberries that come coated in a sheen of red, sugary syrup. Borne of a surplus of fresh strawberries—which, fortunately for all of us, are currently in season—the San Gabriel Valley doughnut slinger’s most cherished item became an unexpected hit and now sells thousands every week. This week, they’re coming to L.A.’s top food hall, where you’ll be able to find them served alongside a variety of doughnuts such as classic cream-filled options, massive cinnamon rolls and other seasonal-fruit treats, including their glazed option stuffed with sliced peaches.

The Donut Man announced the opening date on Instagram this afternoon, and with it, a giveaway: The first 100 customers at the new stall will receive a free sprinkle-topped doughnut.

Originally slated to open in February, then in March, the Donut Man’s DTLA location has been eagerly anticipated for months, and while the new spot’s hours won’t match the Glendora location’s 24-hours-a-day schedule, we’ll still be able to find the Nakanos’ sweets every day of the week, morning to night.

The Donut Man’s new stall will be located in Grand Central Market, at 317 S Broadway, open from 8am to 10pm daily.

