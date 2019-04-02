The Manufactory’s new patio bar launches this week

The Manufactory feels like the gift that keeps on giving.

First, the massive food complex and bakery unveiled a walk-up window for pastries and coffee, and a hidden 6,000-square-foot coffee roastery. Next up was full-service restaurant Tartine Bianco, then an all-day wine bar, and a gourmet market and bottle shop with ceramics we wish we could blow half a paycheck on. Last month we finally saw the opening of Alameda Supper Club, primarily headed by pizza legend Chris Bianco, and, while we’re still waiting for the Manufactory’s coffee lab, this week the gourmet sprawl from the Tartine team surprised us with another segment: Alameda Cocktail Club, an outdoor bar with its own snack menu and a patio we’re already dreaming of perching on this spring.

On Thursday, the alfresco arm to Alameda Supper Club launches with cocktails brought to us by industry vets Nick Meyer, Julian Cox and CJ Catalano, with wine and beer for good measure. The mixed drinks tend to involve amari and other Italian ingredients like grappa—a clear fit for the Bianco-forward menu of pastas and Italian-leaning entrées—and are identical to Supper Club’s menu. But in a few days, these concoctions can be enjoyed on a 20-seat pergola or at the breezy bar, and there’s a separate food menu that includes eggplant sandwiches and turkey sandwiches (much like you’d find in the market or at the walk-up window), plus olives, spiced nuts and house-made chips.

The Rhu Tang

The opening libations run between $13 and $16, and include the Giuseppe, made with grappa, Italicus Rosolio bergamot liqueur, verjus and prosecco; the Rhu Tang, with clarified rhubarb, vodka, lime, Zucca and rosé; the Cel Me This Pen, of celery kombucha, bourbon, falernum and lemon; the Celine Dijon made with pineapple mostarda, tequila reposado and Lillet Blanc; the Romance Language, with mole, mezcal, citrus, Finocchietto fennel liqueur and Amaro Averna; and the Barley Legal, with fermented barley and single malt whiskeys.

Alameda Cocktail Club is first-come, first-served, so keep your eyes on the bar stools and that pergola for a seat.

Alameda Cocktail Club opens on Thursday, April 4, at 757 S Alameda St within the ROW DTLA complex. Find it open Monday to Thursday 5–10pm, Friday 5–11pm, Saturday 3–11pm and Sunday 3–10pm.