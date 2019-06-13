The Saved by the Max team will open a Good Burger pop-up restaurant in West Hollywood this summer

For those who grew up to the not-so-dulcet tones of All That's "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your orrrrrder?"—your '90s food dreams become reality next month.

Nickelodeon's cult-classic sketch-comedy series returns this summer, and to celebrate, the network is launching a Good Burger pop-up where you can buy real Good Burgers, Good Shakes and Good Chunks (no word yet on the Good Weenies or the Good Chickwich) from the fictional fast-food burger shack. And please, no swimming in the shake machine.

The "Good Burger" sketch—originally starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell—was so popular it got its own spinoff movie, and on July 10, it's getting its own restaurant for an indefinite turn at the West Hollywood Gateway shopping center, the former home of the insanely popular Saved by the Bell-inspired Saved by the Max pop-up restaurant. Fitting, as the same team is behind both nostalgia-fueled events.

Tickets run $30 and include a main course, one side and a commemorative gift item, and once you snag your tix—on sale Monday, June 17—and make your way into that hallowed burger hall, you'll be able to order fast food ripped straight from the "Good Burger" menu, including items topped with Ed's secret-recipe special sauce. The pop-up also promises games, occasional cast appearances, merch and the kind of hokey, zany service mishaps you remember from the sketch; hopefully you won't be the customer who gets a bun with no meat. ("But you said you wanted nothin' on it!")

While Thompson won't be starring the show's reboot, Mitchell will, as will fellow All That original cast members Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server. Here's Mitchell with the pop-up's announcement:

"The opportunity to turn this cult Nick favorite into our next themed pop-up is such a dream come true," Derek Berry, event planner and one of the pop-up's partners, says in a news release. "Immersive nostalgic experiences continue to be something fans really clamor for; and we know our execution with the Max spoke for itself."

If Saved by the Max's extended run serves as any indication, Angelenos will be lining up for Good Chunks this summer. (There's a sentence you don't hear every day.)

The Good Burger pop-up launches on Wednesday, July 10, in the West Hollywood Gateway shopping center, at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Monday, June 17, while All That returns to Nickelodeon on Saturday, June 15, at 8:30pm.