The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Apr 20

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Friday April 20 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy the Odd Market

1. Start your weekend in Griffith Park for the return of Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with beer gardens, live music, bounce castles and more than 80 artisan vendors. Admission to the event, which runs from 6 to 11pm, costs $5.

2. Sample whiskey from over 60 different distillers and catch a live set from Dawes during the WhiskyX at the Barker Hangar. Tickets to the 6pm tasting event cost $75.

3. Have a real chill evening wrapped up in a comforter while eating ice cream during a CBD fudge sundae pop-up at Van Leeuwen in Franklin Village from 2 to 11pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

