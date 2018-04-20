1. Start your weekend in Griffith Park for the return of Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with beer gardens, live music, bounce castles and more than 80 artisan vendors. Admission to the event, which runs from 6 to 11pm, costs $5.

2. Sample whiskey from over 60 different distillers and catch a live set from Dawes during the WhiskyX at the Barker Hangar. Tickets to the 6pm tasting event cost $75.

3. Have a real chill evening wrapped up in a comforter while eating ice cream during a CBD fudge sundae pop-up at Van Leeuwen in Franklin Village from 2 to 11pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.