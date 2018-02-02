1. Get a sneak peek of the adorable Puma x Hello Kitty collection at Shoe Palace on Melrose from 4 to 8pm. Expect treats from the Hello Kitty Cafe, nail art, a tattoo parlor, cocktails, a DJ set and an appearance by Hello Kitty.

2. Celebrate women's voices at the opening night of Girlschool, a completely female-fronted music festival. Tickets to tonight's event cost $22; it kicks off at 8pm with a conversation with Carrie Brownstein.

3. Indulge in a four-course Whiskey Dinner at Wolfgang Puck’s Cut. Reservations for the 6:30pm pairing with Glenmorangie cost $150.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.