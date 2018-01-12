  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Jan 12

Friday January 12 2018

1. Browse art inspired by pop culture's most famous imaginary theme parks at the opening night of Gallery1988's Fake Theme Parks show. Swing by between 7 and 9pm to see 50 artists' tributes to spots like Jurassic Park, West World, Walley World and Krustyland.

2. Take advantage of prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at restaurants all over L.A. during the opening weekend of Winter dineL.A.

3. Peruse rows and rows of modern, contemporary and historic artwork at the LA Art Show. Swing by the L.A. Convention Center between 11am and 7pm; tickets cost $25.

 

