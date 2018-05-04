1. Head to the Hollywood Bowl as aughts favorites LCD Soundsystem and Yeah Yeah Yeahs share the bill for an evening of dancey, anthemic tunes. Tickets to the 6:15pm show cost $37.50 to $139.50.

2. Pose for photos with Sanrio’s adorable but rage-filled animated red panda as Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop arrives at Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza. Swing by between 11am and 10pm; Aggretsuko will be appearing until 6pm.

3. Dance among dinosaurs during First Fridays at the Natural History Museum. Tonight’s after-hours highlights include an L.A. history tour, a panel discussion on L.A.’s architectural future and performances by Earth Girl Helen Brown and Homeshake. Limited tickets are available at the door at 7:15pm for $20.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.