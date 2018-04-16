1. See comedians Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham bring their faux intern-mentor relationship and Marina del Rey madness to the stage at Womp It Up! Live. Tickets to the 8:30pm show at Largo, with special guests Matt Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas and Brian Huskey, cost $30.

2. Head to LACMA for the opening of “David Hockney 82 Portraits and 1 Still-life.” The British-born, Los Angeles–embracing painter created portraits of Frank Gehry, John Baldessari, LACMA curator Stephanie Barron and others in his Hollywood Hills studio. Swing by between 11am and 5pm. Admission costs $20, and is free after 3pm.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

