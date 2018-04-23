  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Apr 23

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday April 23 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Rizzoli

1. Learn how to cook some of L.A.’s best dishes during an author talk from Alison Clare Steingold at Now Serving. The food and travel writer will host a free 7pm panel tied to her book, The L.A. Cookbook.

2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

3. Splurge on a ticket to the opening night gala of the COLCOA French Film Festival. Tickets to the 7:30pm screening of Promise at Dawn at the DGA Theater Complex cost $135.

