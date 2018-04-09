1. Catch Ricky, Julian and Bubbles bring Trailer Park Boys to the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets to the 7:30pm so-stupid-it’s-brilliant show cost $39.50 to $59.50.

2. Watch hundreds of free-flying butterflies flutter inside an airy pavilion at the Natural History Museum’s Butterfly Pavilion. Timed tickets are available from 10am to 4:30pm and cost $20.

3. See a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.