The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Dec 25

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday December 25 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy the Queen Mary

1. Cozy up to the Queen Mary for Chill, a wintry playground with an ice track, tubing and ice bumper cars. Swing by between 4:30 and 11pm; tickets cost $29.

2. Drive around and look at some of L.A.'s best Christmas lights, including neighborhood displays on Christmas Tree Lane and along the Venice Canals.

3. Skate around a warm-weather winter wonderland at the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square. This seasonal outdoor ice rink is open from 11:30am to 9:30pm; admission costs $9 with $4 skate rentals.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

