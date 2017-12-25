1. Cozy up to the Queen Mary for Chill, a wintry playground with an ice track, tubing and ice bumper cars. Swing by between 4:30 and 11pm; tickets cost $29.
2. Drive around and look at some of L.A.'s best Christmas lights, including neighborhood displays on Christmas Tree Lane and along the Venice Canals.
3. Skate around a warm-weather winter wonderland at the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square. This seasonal outdoor ice rink is open from 11:30am to 9:30pm; admission costs $9 with $4 skate rentals.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
