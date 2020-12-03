Find out where to see Christmas lights in L.A. this year

We all like showing off to our neighbors, but the homeowners behind Candy Cane Lane take it to the extreme. There are actually two neighborhoods in L.A. that go by that name: One that’s across eight blocks in Woodland Hills—centered around Lubao Avenue and Oxnard Street—and has blanketed the neighborhood in lights for 60 years. However, the neighborhood has yet to release 2020 info.

The second is in El Segundo, East Acacia Avenue—right near the start of the 105—and for the first time in seven decades, it’s been canceled (or, at least, the city won’t be issuing a permit to shut down the streets; whether homeowners still decorate is up to them).



Lubao Ave and Oxnard St (Woodland Hills)