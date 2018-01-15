1. Skate around a warm-weather winter wonderland with the Downtown L.A. skyline as your backdrop at the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square. This outdoor ice rink closes out its season from 11:30am to 9:30pm; admission costs $9 with $4 skate rentals.

2. Celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the Kingdom Day Parade. The parade starts at 10am at Western Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, with a festival in the afternoon in Leimert Park.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.