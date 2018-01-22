  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Jan 22

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday January 22 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy the Goddamn Comedy Jam

1. See Bill Burr, Sinbad, Jon Dore and other comedians perform a stand-up set and then belt out unrehearsed rock songs at the Goddamn Comedy Jam. Tickets to the 9pm show cost $25.

2. Take advantage of prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at restaurants all over L.A. as Winter dineL.A. enters its final week.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

