1. Catch intimate magic shows and rotating a cocktail menu at the Magic Bar Pop-Up. Admission to the 7pm and 9pm seatings of the Monday night event in the back of Woodley Proper costs $25.

2. Honor L.A.'s most notable local theater productions at the LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards. Tickets to the 7:30pm, peer-judged awards show at the Theatre at Ace Hotel start at $75.

3. See a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

