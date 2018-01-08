  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Jan 8

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday January 8 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Robyn Von Swank

1. See a performance from the unfathomably funny Wild Horses, an improv team that features Lauren Lapkus, Mary Holland, Stephanie Allynne and Erin Whitehead. The 8:30pm performance at Largo includes special guest Matthew Gray Gubler; tickets cost $30.

2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

3. Reward yourself with a decadent dinner during the opening night of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week. The SGV city is hosting a week of burger deals and special creations at more than 40 restaurants.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

