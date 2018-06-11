  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, June 11

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday June 11 2018, 4:00am

1. Dino fans, flock to the Greek Theatre for an outdoor screening of Spielberg’s Jurassic Park in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary. Tickets to the 7:30pm screening cost $15.

2. Get your hands on some of the biggest upcoming releases in the gaming world as publisher EA hosts EA Play at the Hollywood Palladium. The free event is open from 10am to 8pm.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

