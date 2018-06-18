1. Settle in for a screening of Thief at NeueHouse as Rooftop Cinema Club continues its summer season. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $18.

2. Scope out feline-inspired masterpieces from dozens of artists during the Cat Art Show at Downtown’s Think Tank Gallery. Visit the gallery for free from noon to 5pm.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.