  • News
  • City Life

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, June 18

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday June 18 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, June 18
Photograph: Courtesy Kimmi Cranes

1. Settle in for a screening of Thief at NeueHouse as Rooftop Cinema Club continues its summer season. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $18.

2. Scope out feline-inspired masterpieces from dozens of artists during the Cat Art Show at Downtown’s Think Tank Gallery. Visit the gallery for free from noon to 5pm.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

 

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest