The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, June 4

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday June 4 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Norton Simon Museum Ellsworth Kelly, Red-Orange Over Blue, 1964

1. Visit the Norton Simon Museum to see the recently opened “Line and Color: The Nature of Ellsworth Kelly.” The exhibition, open from noon to 5pm, pairs Kelly’s delicate line drawings of plants with his bold, abstract color-field pieces. Admission to the museum costs $15.

2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

3. Discover that there are indeed band members other than Adam Levine as Maroon 5 plays the Forum. Tickets to the 7:30pm show cost $69.50 to $170.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

