1. Visit the Norton Simon Museum to see the recently opened “Line and Color: The Nature of Ellsworth Kelly.” The exhibition, open from noon to 5pm, pairs Kelly’s delicate line drawings of plants with his bold, abstract color-field pieces. Admission to the museum costs $15.

2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

3. Discover that there are indeed band members other than Adam Levine as Maroon 5 plays the Forum. Tickets to the 7:30pm show cost $69.50 to $170.

