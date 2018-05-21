  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, May 21

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday May 21 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Same Same

1. Grab a Thai-inspired burger with taro fries for $14 as Silver Lake’s Same Same rolls out its Same Same But Burger Night. Available only once a month, you can find it starting at 6pm.

2. Watch a screening of City of Gold, a documentary about L.A.’s own Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic, followed by a Q&A with Jonathan Gold himself. Tickets to the 8pm showing at the Wiltern cost $10.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

