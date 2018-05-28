1. Pick up $2 margherita pizzas all day and night, plus $2 shots of any spirit during Baldoria’s 2 Year Anniversary. Swing by the Little Tokyo spot between 11:30am and 10pm.

2. Pose for photos in front of scenes inspired by Sanrio’s adorable but rage-filled animated red panda on the final day of Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop. Swing by Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza between 10am and 10pm.

3. Hear pop icon Paul Simon play the final of three nights at the Hollywood Bowl on his farewell tour. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $39.50 to $650.

