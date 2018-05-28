  • News
  • City Life

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, May 28

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday May 28 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, May 28
Photograph: Courtesy Baldoria

1. Pick up $2 margherita pizzas all day and night, plus $2 shots of any spirit during Baldoria’s 2 Year Anniversary. Swing by the Little Tokyo spot between 11:30am and 10pm.

2. Pose for photos in front of scenes inspired by Sanrio’s adorable but rage-filled animated red panda on the final day of Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop. Swing by Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza between 10am and 10pm.

3. Hear pop icon Paul Simon play the final of three nights at the Hollywood Bowl on his farewell tour. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $39.50 to $650.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest