1. Feed your bookworm tendencies during the opening day of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. You’ll find free lectures, signings and performances scattered across the USC campus from 10am to 6pm from the likes of Vivica A. Fox, Diana Gabaldon and others.

2. Watch a screening of Titanic aboard the Queen Mary. Tickets cost $25 and include access to the ship starting at 3pm, followed by the screening at 8pm.

3. Do your part in restoring the river during the second weekend of the Great Los Angeles River CleanUp. This coordinated cleanup effort takes place across different spots each weekend, starting at 9am at four locations between Los Feliz and Frogtown.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.