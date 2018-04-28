1. Swing by JapanLA for the Care Bears and Pusheen collaboration launch party. The cute cross-mascot collection debut is open from 11am to 6pm; show up before 2pm for a free hug from Cheer Bear.

2. Stock up on boy band merch as the NSYNC Dirty Pop-Up arrives at Cinematic Pictures in Hollywood from noon to 8pm.

3. Kick off Street Food Cinema’s food truck-fueled screening series with a 25th anniversary screening of Dazed and Confused at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Tickets to the 8:30pm screening cost $19.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.