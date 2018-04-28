  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Apr 28

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Saturday April 28 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Apr 28

1. Swing by JapanLA for the Care Bears and Pusheen collaboration launch party. The cute cross-mascot collection debut is open from 11am to 6pm; show up before 2pm for a free hug from Cheer Bear.

2. Stock up on boy band merch as the NSYNC Dirty Pop-Up arrives at Cinematic Pictures in Hollywood from noon to 8pm.

3. Kick off Street Food Cinema’s food truck-fueled screening series with a 25th anniversary screening of Dazed and Confused at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Tickets to the 8:30pm screening cost $19.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments