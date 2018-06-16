  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, June 16

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Saturday June 16 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman DK's Donuts and Bakery

1. Enter fried-dough heaven on Union Station’s south patio during the DTLA Donut Festival, featuring goods from Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts, Fat Uncle Farms, Primo’s Donuts and more. Visit the free fest from 9am to 4pm.

2. Watch a matinee of Who Framed Roger Rabbit, followed by The Birds in the evening, in the ornate Los Angeles Theatre as Last Remaining Seats continues its month of screenings in historic movie palaces. Tickets to the 2 and 8pm screenings cost $22 each.

3. Bust a move as the beloved KCRW Summer Nights sets up at Pasadena’s One Colorado with a performance from shey baba and a DJ set from Chris Douridas. The free event starts at 7:30pm.

