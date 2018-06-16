1. Enter fried-dough heaven on Union Station’s south patio during the DTLA Donut Festival, featuring goods from Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts, Fat Uncle Farms, Primo’s Donuts and more. Visit the free fest from 9am to 4pm.

2. Watch a matinee of Who Framed Roger Rabbit, followed by The Birds in the evening, in the ornate Los Angeles Theatre as Last Remaining Seats continues its month of screenings in historic movie palaces. Tickets to the 2 and 8pm screenings cost $22 each.

3. Bust a move as the beloved KCRW Summer Nights sets up at Pasadena’s One Colorado with a performance from shey baba and a DJ set from Chris Douridas. The free event starts at 7:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.