1. Preview works from up-and-coming an under-recognized artists during the opening party for “Made in L.A.” Admission to the free exhibition at the Hammer Museum is available tonight on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8pm.

2. Head into Griffith Park for a headlining set from Lord Huron at the Greek Theatre. The local band plays campfire-ready, harmony-laden folk-pop with echoes of the Old West. Tickets to the 7:30pm show cost $30 to $46.

3. Watch the late ‘30s classic Mr. Smith Goes to Washington inside Downtown’s dormant State Theatre as Last Remaining Seats kicks off another June of screenings in historic movie palaces. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $22.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.