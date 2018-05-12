1. Enjoy piles of fried chicken and frosty cold beer during Smorgasburg’s Fried Chicken Day at Santa Anita Park. Admission to the event, which runs from noon to 4:30pm, costs $30.

2. See a selection of writers, artists, photographers and filmmakers premiere new works at the return of Pop-Up Magazine. Tickets to the 7:30pm event cost $39 to $49.

3. Scarf down chimichangas, pizza and Mike’s Harder beverages as the Deadpool pop-up bar wraps up tonight. Entry to the takeover at the Slipper Clutch begins at 7pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.