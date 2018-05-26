1. Head to the Hollywood Bowl for Beauty and the Beast in Concert. Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer and Taye Diggs will take up the singing voices during a live, orchestra-backed performance and screening of the animated classic. Tickets to the 8:15pm event cost $42.50 to $199.50.

2. Munch on an array of meatless meals as Eat Drink Vegan returns to the Rose Bowl. The smorgasbord features more than 75 vegan food stands and unlimited pours of wine, beer, cold brew and kombucha. Tickets to the event, which runs from 2 to 7pm, cost $50.

3. Make your way to the Topanga Canyon for the annual Topanga Days Country Fair, where bohemian locals and curious onlookers converge to celebrate music, food, arts and Mother Earth. The event runs from 10am to 7pm, and tickets cost $15.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.