Things to do Rose Bowl Stadium , Pasadena Saturday June 22 2019
5 out of 5 stars
(1user review)
LA Vegan Beer & Food Festival
Photograph: Courtesy LA Vegan Beer & Food Festival
Formerly the LA Vegan Beer and Food Festival, Eat Drink Vegan is setting up shop at the Rose Bowl, and will feature more than 75 breweries, wine, kombucha and cold-brew vendors. Pair your pint with vegan and vegetarian eats from local food vendors; check out the full list here.

Venue name: Rose Bowl Stadium
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue 626-577-3101
Address: 1001 Rose Bowl Dr
Los Angeles

Event phone: 323-930-5700
Event website: https://eatdrinkvegan.com/
This is one of my favorite festivals of the year! They do such a great job curating the restaurants, and this year they also added a market to the fest which was a great addition. Can't wait for next year!

