Eat Drink Vegan
Formerly the LA Vegan Beer and Food Festival, Eat Drink Vegan is setting up shop at the Rose Bowl, and will feature more than 75 breweries, wine, kombucha and cold-brew vendors. Pair your pint with vegan and vegetarian eats from local food vendors; check out the full list here.
|Venue name:
|Rose Bowl Stadium
|Contact:
|Address:
|
1001 Rose Bowl Dr
Los Angeles
|Event phone:
|323-930-5700
|Event website:
|https://eatdrinkvegan.com/
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:1
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
LiveReviews|1
1 person listening
Show More