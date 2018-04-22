1. Celebrate Earth Day at CicLAvia: Heart of the Foothills. The car-free, bike-friendly route winds through the San Gabriel Valley, with hubs in San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona and Claremont from 9am to 4pm.

2. Catch a matinee at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion from the Complexions Contemporary Ballet. The New York dance company celebrates the inventiveness of David Bowie, with choreography and costumes inspired by his music and glam-rock looks. Tickets to the 2pm show cost $34 and $138.

3. See the opening of two new exhibitions, “Rafa Esparza: de la Calle” and “sisters and brothers” during an open house at ICA LA from 11am to 6pm. The free Arts District museum is hosting artist and curator talks followed by a DJ set in the early evening.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.