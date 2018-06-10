1. Make your way into West Hollywood for LA Pride and the annual pride parade. The parade kicks off at 10am and makes its way west mostly along Santa Monica Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard.

2. Get your hands on some of the biggest upcoming releases in the gaming world as publisher EA hosts EA Play at the Hollywood Palladium. The free event is open from 2 to 8pm.

3. Head to the Ahmanson Theatre for the final day of performances of Soft Power. The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive. Tickets to the 1pm performance cost $30 to $130.

