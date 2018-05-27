1. Partake in a holiday weekend barbecue during Burger Day at Smorgasburg LA, with pop-ups Cassell’s, Pie N’ Burger, Motz and even Eggslut’s Alvin Cailan. The free-to-enter market at ROW DTLA is open from 10am to 4pm.

2. Australian restaurant Attica is setting up at Everson Royce Bar for Attica’s E.R.B. Takeover from 2 to 10pm. The day includes parking-lot cricket, eats, drinks and “Australian-rules football.”

3. Get to know the world of DIY printed lit during L.A. Zine Fest. This assembly of nearly 175 exhibitors of zines, small press publications and comics comes to the Pasadena Convention Center today. The free event runs from 11am to 6pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.