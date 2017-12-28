1. Trek out to Riverside for the Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn. See the stunningly beautiful hotel bathed in millions of twinkly lights all evening.

2. Keep the Christmas spirit alive at Westbound's Miracle on Santa Fe, the Arts District bar's holiday makeover. Swing by the festive watering hole between 5pm and 2am.

3. Play around in real snow during Snow Days at Kidspace. Visit between 9:30am and 5pm; admission costs $13.

