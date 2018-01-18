1. Taste a combination of East Coast and West Coast takes on Filipino food during the LaVa Pop-Up Dinner at Barkada. Reservations for the 6pm dinner cost $45.

2. Partake in an evening that's part comedy show and part live dating experience during All My Single Friends. The $10 event at the Copper Still starts at 8pm.

3. Browse art inspired by pop culture's most famous imaginary theme parks at Gallery1988's Fake Theme Parks show. Swing by between 11am and 6pm to see 50 artists' tributes to spots like Jurassic Park, West World, Walley World and Krustyland.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.