  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Jan 18

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday January 18 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Jan 18
Photograph: Courtesy Mike Ledesma

1. Taste a combination of East Coast and West Coast takes on Filipino food during the LaVa Pop-Up Dinner at Barkada. Reservations for the 6pm dinner cost $45. 

2. Partake in an evening that's part comedy show and part live dating experience during All My Single Friends. The $10 event at the Copper Still starts at 8pm.

3. Browse art inspired by pop culture's most famous imaginary theme parks at Gallery1988's Fake Theme Parks show. Swing by between 11am and 6pm to see 50 artists' tributes to spots like Jurassic Park, West World, Walley World and Krustyland.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest