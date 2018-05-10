1. Catch Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboyQ and others as they stop by the Forum for the Top Dawg Entertainment: The Championship Tour. Tickets to 7:30pm concert cost $49.50 to $174.50.

2. Scarf down chimichangas, pizza and Mike’s Harder beverages as the Deadpool pop-up bar opens tonight. Entry to the takeover at the Slipper Clutch begins at 7pm.

3. Head to the Greek Theatre for a set from Khalid. The 20-year-old soul star pairs breezy arrangements with allusions to Uber and subtweets. Tickets to the 7:30pm show cost $39.50 to $64.50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.