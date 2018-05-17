1. Sample bites from more than 50 vendors as Night Market, the Food Bowl’s signature tasting event, continues at Grand Park. Swing by the free-to-enter event between 5 and 10pm, or grab a timed $10 ticket for access to the fest’s premium vendors.

2. Pose in front of the Arrested Development stair car as it makes stops outside of the Ben & Jerry’s in Burbank from noon to 2pm as well as the Venice Beach Boardwalk from 4 to 7:30pm.

3. Partake in an evening that’s part comedy show and part live dating experience during All My Single Friends. The $10 event at the Copper Still starts at 8pm and includes tequila shots.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.