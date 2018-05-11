‘Arrested Development’ Stair Car Tour and Never Nude Meetup

Things to do, Quirky events Multiple venues Thursday May 17 2018 Free
‘Arrested Development’ Stair Car Tour and Never Nude Meetup
Photograph: Courtesy Arrested Development/Netflix

You’re gonna get some hop-ons because Arrested Development’s signature stair car is rolling into town.

The sitcom’s recognizable staircase-topped pickup truck is embarking on a national tour, including two stops in L.A. On May 17, catch it outside of the Ben & Jerry’s in Burbank from noon to 2pm as well as the Venice Beach Boardwalk from 4 to 7:30pm.

In addition, the show is mounting a “never nude” meetup on the same day; you’ll have to sign up for the “Bluthletter” for updates on that one.

Posted:

Venue name: Location T.B.A.
Address:
Los Angeles

Event website: https://votebluth.com/trail/
    • Location T.B.A.

      ‘Arrested Development’ Never Nude Meetup

    • Location T.B.A.

      ‘Arrested Development’ Stair Car Tour

      Ben & Jerry’s Burbank (164 Palm Ave)

    • Venice Beach and Boardwalk

      ‘Arrested Development’ Stair Car Tour

