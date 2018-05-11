‘Arrested Development’ Stair Car Tour and Never Nude Meetup

You’re gonna get some hop-ons because Arrested Development’s signature stair car is rolling into town.
The sitcom’s recognizable staircase-topped pickup truck is embarking on a national tour, including two stops in L.A. On May 17, catch it outside of the Ben & Jerry’s in Burbank from noon to 2pm as well as the Venice Beach Boardwalk from 4 to 7:30pm.
In addition, the show is mounting a “never nude” meetup on the same day; you’ll have to sign up for the “Bluthletter” for updates on that one.
Venue name:
|Location T.B.A.
Address:
|
Los Angeles
Event website:
|https://votebluth.com/trail/
