The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, May 24

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday May 24 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman Kurt Braunohler

1. See performances from Moby, Sarah Silverman, Jonathan Ames, Kurt Braunohler, Open Mike Eagle, Dengue Fever and others during Fun Lovers Unite! An Evening of Music, Comedy, and Gun Sense at the Regent Theater. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $32.50.

2. Combine a bit of history with a five-course meal and cocktail pairing during the History of Gin “Spirited Dinner” at Big Bar. Reservations for the 7pm event cost $65.

3. Explore a massive Chinatown gallery filled with works from Shepard Fairey, DabsMyla, Takashi Murakami and more at “Beyond the Streets.” The gallery is open from noon to 7pm and tickets cost $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

