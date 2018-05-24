1. See performances from Moby, Sarah Silverman, Jonathan Ames, Kurt Braunohler, Open Mike Eagle, Dengue Fever and others during Fun Lovers Unite! An Evening of Music, Comedy, and Gun Sense at the Regent Theater. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $32.50.

2. Combine a bit of history with a five-course meal and cocktail pairing during the History of Gin “Spirited Dinner” at Big Bar. Reservations for the 7pm event cost $65.

3. Explore a massive Chinatown gallery filled with works from Shepard Fairey, DabsMyla, Takashi Murakami and more at “Beyond the Streets.” The gallery is open from noon to 7pm and tickets cost $25.

