The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Jan 23

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday January 23 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Jan 23
Photograph: Courtesy Taste of Alhambra

1. Take advantage of a week of prix-fixe menus during the inaugural Taste of Alhambra Restaurant Week. You’ll find two and three course menus priced from $15 to $50 at 15 restaurants in Downtown Alhambra.

2. Listen to prolific cookbook authors Karen Page and Andrew Dornenburg discuss their latest release, Kitchen Creativity. Swing by Chinatown's Now Serving at 7pm for the free talk.

3. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

