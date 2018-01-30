  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Jan 30

Tuesday January 30 2018

Photograph: Courtesy 189 by Dominique Ansel

1. Pair wine with steak frites and standout desserts during the Dominique Ansel x Habit Wine Company's Wine and Frites Dinner. Reservations for the 7pm seating at 189 by Dominique Ansel cost $80 per person.

2. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

3. Sink your teeth into a smoked cheddar burger during Esters' Guest Chef Burger Night with Jason Neroni. The Santa Monica wine shop starts serving the $19 dish at 6pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
