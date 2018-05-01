  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, May 1

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday May 1 2018, 3:00am

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman Upstairs Bar at the Ace hotel

1. Head atop the Ace Hotel for Who Let “Who Let the Dogs Out” Out, in which artist Ben Sisto shines a light on the origins of that catchy pop abomination you’re ashamed you can’t stop yourself from singing. The 7pm event is free.

2. Listen to chef José Andrés, food critic Jonathan Gold, actress and sustainability advocate Zooey Deschanel and others discuss the ways in which food can change lives during the Power of Food. The 7pm lecture and tasting event is part of the Food Bowl; admission costs $20 to $40.

3. Stock up on boy band merch as the NSYNC Dirty Pop-Up wraps up at Cinematic Pictures in Hollywood from noon to 8pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

