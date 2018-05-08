  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, May 8

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday May 8 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy LA Times Food Bowl Tui Sungkamee of Jitlada

1. Celebrate one of L.A.’s culinary trailblazers with an all-star dinner full of recipes that honor the late Tui Sungkamee, former chef and owner of Jitlada. The dinner party at the Line includes bites from Jitlada, Pok Pok, Kogi, Night Market and more. Tickets to the Food Bowl event, which runs from 6:30 to 10pm, cost $75.

2. Head to the Ahmanson Theatre for a performance of Soft Power. The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive. Tickets to the 8pm performance cost $30 to $130.

3. Pose for photos in front of scenes inspired by Sanrio’s adorable but rage-filled animated red panda at Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop. Swing by Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza between 10am and 10pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles

